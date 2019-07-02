Yankees' Luke Voit: Lands on injured list
Voit was placed on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain Tuesday.
Voit left Saturday's game against the Red Sox with abdominal tightness and did not play in Sunday's contest. The assignment is backdated to Sunday, so he could be back in the lineup when play resumes July 12 following the All-Star break, though it's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. D.J. LeMahieu can slide over to first base in Voit's absence, as he did on Sunday, or the Yankees can move Edwin Encarnacion out from the designated hitter spot.
