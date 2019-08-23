Yankees' Luke Voit: Leading off in first rehab game

Voit (abdomen) is playing first base and leading off for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Voit is making his first appearance since going on the 10-day injured list with a sports hernia July 31. Barring any setbacks, he is likely to rejoin the big club when they begin their next homestand against Oakland on Aug. 30. The 28-year-old is hitting .278 with 19 homers and 54 RBI in 349 at-bats with the Yankees this season.