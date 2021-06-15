Voit (oblique) transferred his rehab assignment from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Voit will move up to the Yankees' top affiliate after he went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored while playing five innings at first base. The Yankees will likely want to see Voit play at least one or two nine-inning games in the field at Triple-A before most likely bringing him back from the injured list ahead of next week's series versus the Royals. Voit has been sidelined since May 25 with a Grade 2 oblique strain.
