Yankees' Luke Voit: Shifts to IL with sports hernia
Voit was diagnosed with a sports hernia after undergoing an MRI and was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone said Voit could require surgery to address the core-muscle injury, which would likely keep the first baseman on the shelf for around six weeks. The Yankees will make a call on surgery within the next 24-to-48 hours, so Voit's fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on the situation heading into the weekend. If Voit is in fact shelved until around mid-September, it could be tough to justify holding him in single-season formats. Edwin Encarnacion will likely fill in for Voit as the team's everyday first baseman, with DJ LeMahieu (groin) and Gio Urshela representing alternative options if the Yankees prefer to deploy Encarnacion as their designated hitter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...