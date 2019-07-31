Yankees' Luke Voit: Shifts to IL with sports hernia

Voit was diagnosed with a sports hernia after undergoing an MRI and was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone said Voit could require surgery to address the core-muscle injury, which would likely keep the first baseman on the shelf for around six weeks. The Yankees will make a call on surgery within the next 24-to-48 hours, so Voit's fantasy managers should continue to keep an eye on the situation heading into the weekend. If Voit is in fact shelved until around mid-September, it could be tough to justify holding him in single-season formats. Edwin Encarnacion will likely fill in for Voit as the team's everyday first baseman, with DJ LeMahieu (groin) and Gio Urshela representing alternative options if the Yankees prefer to deploy Encarnacion as their designated hitter.