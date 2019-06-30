Yankees' Luke Voit: Sitting Sunday, but takes BP
Voit (abdomen) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox in London but was able to take batting practice prior to the contest, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone said Voit reported to the team Sunday "feeling good," despite having been forced to exit Saturday's 17-13 win with abdomen tightness on his left side. While the skipper said the Yankees would likely stay away from him off the bench in the series finale, Voit's ability to get some swings in Sunday offers optimism that he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. DJ LaMahieu will fill in for Voit at first base.
