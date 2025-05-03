Weaver earned the save against the Rays on Friday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Weaver came in for the ninth inning to preserve the Yankees' three-run lead, and he did so with ease. He needed only 11 pitches (nine strikes) to close things out and finished the frame with back-to-back punchouts. Weaver has yet to yield a run over his 13 outings this season and has a 16:5 K:BB across 14 innings. He's taken over as the Bronx Bomber's go-to closer due to Devin Williams' poor start the season.