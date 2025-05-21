Weaver earned the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers after recording the final out of the ninth inning.

The Yankees entered the ninth inning up 5-0, but Weaver was brought in to close things out after Ian Hamilton gave up a two-run home run to Jonah Heim. Weaver was able to make quick work of Josh Smith, needing just two pitches to record the final out and earn the save. It's the second outing in a row in which Weaver has tallied a one-out save, and he is up to six saves on the season with a 0.44 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 20.2 innings.