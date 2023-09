Manager Aaron Boone said Weaver could start a game this weekend in Pittsburgh, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Weaver was claimed off waivers from the Mariners on Tuesday and officially joined the Yankees' active roster for the second half of Thursday's doubleheader in Boston. The 30-year-old right-hander has struggled to a 6.77 ERA in 110.1 major-league innings this season and should probably be ignored in fantasy no matter the role.