Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Weaver (hamstring) could be activated from the 15-day injured list prior to Friday's game versus the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Weaver bounced back well from a live batting practice session Tuesday and appears in line to return to action this weekend after missing less than three weeks with a strained left hamstring. It's a pleasant surprise after he was given a 4-to-6 week timetable. Weaver was serving as the Yankees' closer when he got hurt, but he could return in a setup role with Devin Williams pitching well of late in the ninth inning.