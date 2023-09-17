Weaver did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over four innings against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Despite being claimed off waivers just four days prior, Weaver drew the start against Pittsburgh on Saturday and was serviceable. He limited the Pirates to just four hits, though one was a two-run homer by Bryan Reynolds in the first inning. Overall, Weaver owns an ugly 6.77 ERA on the season and shouldn't be considered in most leagues even if he remains part of the New York starting rotation.