Weaver was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Tuesday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Weaver had been designated for assignment by the Mariners over the weekend. The right-hander has posted a 6.77 ERA and 93:37 K:BB over 110.1 innings covering 22 starts and four relief appearances in 2023 for the Reds and Mariners. It's not clear at this point whether the Yankees plan to use him as a starter or reliever, but he's almost surely not going to have any fantasy value in either role.