Weaver picked up a hold with a perfect inning of work against the Orioles on Friday.
Weaver needed just six pitches to set the side down in order in the eighth frame. After spending the majority of his career as a starter, the veteran righty has thrived as a high-leverage reliever for New York this season. Weaver leads the Yankees with 13 holds while recording a 2.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 57:13 K:BB over 35 appearances covering 53.2 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Extends scoreless innings streak•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Covers 3.1 innings Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Slated for live BP•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Scratched with stiff neck•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Signs with Yankees•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Middling in final start of 2023•