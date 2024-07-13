Weaver picked up a hold with a perfect inning of work against the Orioles on Friday.

Weaver needed just six pitches to set the side down in order in the eighth frame. After spending the majority of his career as a starter, the veteran righty has thrived as a high-leverage reliever for New York this season. Weaver leads the Yankees with 13 holds while recording a 2.52 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 57:13 K:BB over 35 appearances covering 53.2 innings.