Weaver (neck) will throw live batting practice Wednesday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Weaver had to be scratched from a schedule Grapefruit League start with neck stiffness, but he's expected to be fine. The right-hander might be need for some starts early on in the season for the Yankees with Gerrit Cole's (elbow) status uncertain.
More News
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Scratched with stiff neck•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Signs with Yankees•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Middling in final start of 2023•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Blanks Arizona in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Fans seven in Yankees debut•
-
Yankees' Luke Weaver: Could get weekend start•