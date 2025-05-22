Weaver struck out one batter and didn't allow a baserunner in the ninth inning to pick up the save Thursday during a 1-0 victory over the Rangers.

Weaver has been lights out through his first 21 appearances this season, surrendering just one run across 22.2 innings. That continued Thursday as the 31-year-old needed only 10 pitches to notch his seventh save of the season in eight tries. Weaver worked in all three games of the series versus Texas, which could make him unavailable for the first game of the Rockies series Friday.