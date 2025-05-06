Weaver (0-1) took the loss and blew a save opportunity against San Diego on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.

New York led 4-0 heading into the eighth inning, and manager Aaron Boone called upon demoted former closer Devin Williams to maintain the lead. Williams struggled, getting two strikeouts but allowing the Padres to load the bases. Weaver was then summoned to try to escape the jam but couldn't do so -- the first two batters he faced each got a hit, pushing four runs across the plate, though three of those were charged to Williams. Weaver then walked a batter before finally getting the out he needed to end the frame, but his poor outing allowed San Diego to take the lead and resulted in his first blown save of the campaign. The run charged to Weaver was also the first he has allowed this season, and given his overall excellence and Williams' continued struggles, it's likely Weaver will continue to work as the Yankees' closer, at least in the short term.