Weaver suffered hamstring discomfort while warming up to potentially enter Sunday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Weaver was gearing up for a save chance with the Yankees entering the top of the ninth inning up 6-3, but he ultimately never entered the contest after New York expanded their lead to 7-3 before the bottom of the frame. The Yankees went with Tim Hill in the bottom of the ninth, which wasn't overly surprising because it was no longer a save opportunity. It is now understood that Weaver "felt something" in his hamstring while stretching in the bullpen according to manager Aaron Boone, which he said is the reason why Hill entered the game instead of Weaver. It's unclear what exactly the right-hander is dealing with, but more information on his status will likely come in the near future. If he is forced to miss any action moving forward, former closer Devin Williams would likely be the top candidate to assume the ninth-inning role.