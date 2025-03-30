Stroman didn't factor in the decision Sunday against Milwaukee after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.
The New York offense delivered double-digit runs for the second straight game, but Stroman was unable to stick around long enough to qualify for the victory. Still, it was a decent season debut for the right-hander, with most of the damage against him coming via a two-run homer from Jake Bauers. A road matchup with the Pirates likely waits for Stroman next weekend.
