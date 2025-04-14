Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Stroman received a cortisone shot over the weekend to address inflammation in his left knee, Larry Fleisher of the Associated Press reports. "The MRI was good, but he had some swelling in there somewhere," manager Aaron Boone said of Stroman. "So try to eliminate that, hopefully get him ramped up pretty quick and, hopefully, something that really helps him move it forward."

New York placed Stroman on the 15-day injured list Saturday after he failed to escape the first inning and was limited to 46 pitches a day earlier in a rain-affected start against the Giants. Boone noted that he was unsure if the poor weather exacerbated the discomfort in Stroman's left knee, which he previously had surgically repaired in 2015. Though the MRI confirmed that Stroman isn't dealing with any structural damage to his knee, the right-hander could still require more than the minimum 15 days to fully heal up from the injury. Stroman had struggled to an 11.57 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB in 9.1 innings over his three starts, so the Yankees likely won't look to rush him back from the IL until they're confident that he's 100 percent healthy.