Stroman came away with a no-decision Friday against the Tigers after giving up one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out three batters across 5.1 innings.

Despite the Tigers' ability to reach base regularly against Stroman, a bases-loaded walk from Colt Keith in the sixth inning was the only way Detroit was able to break through on the scoreboard against him. A quiet night from New York's offense also put Stroman at risk of taking his second loss of the season, but a two-run ninth inning allowed the Yankees to steal the victory from Detroit while handing the right-hander a no-decision. He is tentatively scheduled to start again Thursday against Houston.