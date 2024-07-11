Stroman came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rays, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The Yankees staked Stroman to a 2-0 lead through four innings, but the veteran right-hander couldn't hang around long enough to record the win. Instead, he got the hook after 84 pitches (49 strikes), leaving the mound with the bases loaded and needing the New York bullpen to bail him out. Stroman has completed six innings only once in his last seven outings, delivering a shaky 5.30 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB through 35.2 innings over that stretch, but he'll now get an extended break as he isn't scheduled to make another start before the All-Star break.