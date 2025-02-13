Stroman has yet to report to spring training as of Thursday, and the Yankees haven't yet determined when he might be ready to participate in workouts, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

According to the terms of MLB's collective bargaining agreement, Stroman isn't required to take the field for spring training until Feb. 22, but his voluntary absence is noteworthy with all other pitchers and catchers having reported to camp. Stroman was still present in Tampa on Tuesday to take his pre-camp physical, and he's expected to continue working out on his own over the next few days before joining the Yankees. The 33-year-old's decision not to report to camp comes while his role entering the 2025 season is uncertain, after the Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year deal over the winter to give the team a projected five-man rotation that also includes Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil. Unless the Yankees head into Opening Day with a six-man rotation or lose one of the other five pitchers to an injury, Stroman could find himself in the bullpen after he turned in a 4.31 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 154.2 innings in his first season with New York in 2024.