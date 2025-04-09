Leiter recorded the final out of Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers to record his first save of the season.

He wasn't expected to get any work in when Devin Williams was called upon to protect a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning, but two hits, two walks and a wild pitch led to three runs and forced Leiter onto the mound. The veteran right-hander got the job done on two pitches as he induced a pop-up from Justyn-Henry Malloy. Luke Weaver had worked the eighth inning, so Leiter's usage isn't an indication he's moved up in the Yankees' bullpen hierarchy. Leiter has a 5.79 ERA through 4.2 innings to begin the season, but he's been scored upon in only one of his six appearances, and his 7:2 K:BB is a better reflection of his performance so far in 2025. He has two holds and a win in addition to Wednesday's bonus save.