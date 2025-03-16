Leiter (back) did not throw his scheduled bullpen session Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Leiter was scheduled to pitch against the Tigers on Thursday, but he was scratched due to a back injury. It's unclear whether his absence Sunday morning was due to aggravating the injury, but it appears to be a more serious issue than previously thought. Leiter was traded by the White Sox to the Yankees in late July, and across 21 regular-season outings with the Bronx Bombers in 2024 and posteed a 4.98 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 21.2 innings.