The Yankees are expected to reinstate Leiter (fibula) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

New York has already cleared a spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen by optioning right-hander Jake Bird to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but Leiter's activation isn't expected to be made official until a few hours prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers. After landing on the IL on July 8 due to a left fibular head stress fracture, Leiter made rapid progress in his recovery and made a rehab appearance for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, tossing a scoreless inning. He'll likely work in middle relief for the Yankees.