Leiter lost his arbitration case against the Yankees on Saturday and will make $2.05 million in 2025, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Leiter posted a 4.98 ERA and 1.71 WHIP after being traded from Chicago to New York at last season's trade deadline. His underwhelming performance with the Pinstripes likely caused the arbitrators to side with the club and will ultimately result in him making $450,000 less than the $2.5 million he filed for. The 33-year-old righty will likely take on a middle relief role for New York in 2025.