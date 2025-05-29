Leiter notched a save against the Angels on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out two batters over one scoreless and hitless inning.

Closer Luke Weaver was unavailable for a second straight day, and after Devin Williams nearly coughed up a three-run lead while narrowly notching a save Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone went to Leiter in the ninth inning Wednesday with New York clinging to a one-run lead. Weaver got the job done, working around a two-out walk to record the save while striking out two of the Angels' best hitters (Taylor Ward and Logan O'Hoppe). It was the second save of the season for the right-hander, with his first taking place April 9 versus Detroit. Weaver remains the clear top closer for New York, and Williams figures to get most chances while Weaver is unavailable, so Leiter probably won't have a lot more save chances this season despite his solid 2.28 ERA and 35:7 K:BB over 23.2 innings on the campaign.