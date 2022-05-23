Gonzalez will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Orioles.

After getting two straight starts in left field to close out the weekend series with the White Sox while Joey Gallo was out with an illness that later resulted in him being placed on the COVID-19-related injured list, Gonzalez will shift to the infield for the Yankees' series opener with Baltimore. Third base opened up for Gonzalez with both DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson heading to the bench, but both players are likely just getting routine maintenance following Sunday's doubleheader. Left field still looks to be Gonzalez's main path to regular playing time while Gallo is on the shelf.