Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 5-4 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Gonzalez had a good night at the plate and his home run off Colin Poche brought the Yankees to within a run in the top of the ninth. He now has two home runs and seven RBI on the year. Gonzalez is a bench player whose share of playing time is limited over the long term, but he could continue to see action while Isiah Kiner-Falefa is day-to-day with a hamstring issue.