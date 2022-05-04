Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 victory against the Blue Jays.
Gonzalez featured in a big six-run seventh inning for the Yankees, driving in a run with a double and later coming around to score. This was his first multi-hit performance of the season, though that's understandable since most of his appearances thus far have come off the bench. Gonzalez is slashing .308/.333/.538 with four runs and three RBI across 15 plate appearances. Three of his four hits have gone for doubles.
