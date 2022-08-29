site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Placed on paternity list
RotoWire Staff
Gonzalez was placed on the paternity list Monday.
Gonzalez will be away from the team for a few days as he is with his family. Tim Locastro was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Monday to replace him on the active roster.
