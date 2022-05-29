Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Before taking a seat in Saturday's 3-1 loss, Gonzalez had made seven consecutive starts at either third base or in left field, going a collective 4-for-22 at the dish. Even though the Yankees are down two lineup regulars in Josh Donaldson (shoulder) and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle), Gonzalez still looks like he might be limited to a part-time role. Gleyber Torres has resurfaced as an everyday player in the infield while Donaldson is on the shelf, and Miguel Andujar will pick up his sixth consecutive start in the outfield as a replacement for Stanton.