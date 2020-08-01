Tanaka (concussion) was activated as expected ahead of his scheduled start against the Red Sox on Saturday.

Tanaka's preseason preparation was interrupted after he was hit in the head by a liner in live batting practice back in early July, though he won't wind up missing more than one turn in the rotation. He's unlikely to handle anything close to a full starter's workload in his first start of the year, however, as he threw just 35-to-40 pitches in his final simulated game Sunday.