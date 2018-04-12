Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Bailed out by offense Wednesday

Tanaka (2-1) picked up the win over the Red Sox on Wednesday despite giving up six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The Yankees' bats staked Tanaka to an 8-1 lead through four innings, but he gave most of the lead back in the fifth, with the big blow being a J.D. Martinez grand slam. The right-hander has now served up four homers in 17.1 innings over three starts, a discouraging sign for a pitcher who posted a career-worst 1.8 HR/9 last season. Tanaka will take a 5.19 ERA into his next start Monday at home against the Marlins.