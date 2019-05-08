Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Bounces back against Mariners

Tanaka didn't factor into the decision against the Mariners on Tuesday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over 6.1 innings, striking out four and walking two as the Yankees won 5-4.

Tanaka struggled in this previous two starts coming into this contest, but he was able to right the ship with a sharp effort against Seattle, although he ultimately settled for a no-decision. The right-hander carries a 3.64 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP into his next start, which will see him take on the Rays in a Sunday road matchup.