Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Brought off DL
The Yankees activated Tanaka (hamstrings) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in Baltimore.
Sidelined since June 8 with left and right hamstring strains, Tanaka assuaged any concerns about his health by completing a 69-pitch rehab start last week for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, during which he worked five innings and gave two runs while striking out four. Prior to hitting the shelf, Tanaka posted a 7-2 record and struck out a batter per inning, but a 2.0 HR/9 had inflated his ERA to 4.58. He'll assume the rotation spot of Luis Cessa, who was optioned to Triple-A after starting the second game of Monday's twin bill.
