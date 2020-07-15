Tanaka (concussion) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Tanaka was the victim of a line drive to the head off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton back on July 4, but he escaped with merely a mild concussion and has been symptom-free since being discharged from the hospital that evening. It's certainly positive news that he'll be back on the mound Thursday, though the lost time seems likely to prevent him from handling a full workload in his first few starts of the season.
