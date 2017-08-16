Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Bullpen slated for Thursday

Tanaka (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tanaka threw long toss Wednesday, and apparently everything went without a hitch as he's now scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time since landing on the disabled list. If all goes well during Thursday's session, the 28-year-old is expected to return to the big-league rotation during next week's series against the Tigers.