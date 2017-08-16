Play

Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Bullpen slated for Thursday

Tanaka (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tanaka threw long toss Wednesday, and apparently everything went without a hitch as he's now scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time since landing on the disabled list. If all goes well during Thursday's session, the 28-year-old is expected to return to the big-league rotation during next week's series against the Tigers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast