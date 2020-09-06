Tanaka (1-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Orioles.

Tanaka was dominant over his past two starts and was rewarded with his first win of 2020 the last time he took the mound. However, he was roughed up early in Sunday's contest, and the Yankees' offense wasn't able to generate much run support, forcing him to settle for his second loss of the year. Tanaka now has a 3.38 ERA and 29:5 K:BB over 32 innings this season. He should get another chance to face the Orioles on Friday at Yankee Stadium.