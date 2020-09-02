Tanaka (1-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Rays, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The seven strikeouts were a season high for Tanaka, who completed six innings for the first time in 2020 en route to his first win. Despite the lack of success in the win column, the 31-year-old is having a strong campaign, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 24:4 K:BB through 26.2 innings. He'll try to keep rolling in his next outing Sunday in Baltimore.