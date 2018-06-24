Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Completes bullpen session

Tanaka (hamstring) threw a 26-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Afterward, Tanaka said that he was pleased with his arm strength and that he didn't feel any restriction in his hamstrings during the session. A simulated game is next on the docket for Friday, and a minor-league rehab start may follow if all goes well. Tanaka hurt both of his hamstrings while running the bases June 8.

