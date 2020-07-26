Tanaka (concussion) completed a simulated game at the Yankees' alternate training site Sunday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The 31-year-old was expected to deliver 35-to-40 pitches Sunday, and though the exact pitch count isn't known he covered about two innings and had three strikeouts. Tanaka could end up rejoining the rotation after the outing, but he likely won't immediately have the workload of a traditional starter.
