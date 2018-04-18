Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Concedes seven runs in loss to Marlins

Tanaka (2-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Tanaka's misery started in the first inning, when he allowed three runs on three hits, a walk and an error. He appeared to have bounced back to a reasonable degree, but J.T. Realmuto cracked a three-run home run in the fifth inning just before his exit. Tanaka has been battered over his last two starts, conceding 12 earned runs in 10 total innings to run his season ERA to 6.45. He'll look to right the ship Monday against the Twins.