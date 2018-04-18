Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Concedes seven runs in loss to Marlins
Tanaka (2-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks across five innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Marlins. He struck out five.
Tanaka's misery started in the first inning, when he allowed three runs on three hits, a walk and an error. He appeared to have bounced back to a reasonable degree, but J.T. Realmuto cracked a three-run home run in the fifth inning just before his exit. Tanaka has been battered over his last two starts, conceding 12 earned runs in 10 total innings to run his season ERA to 6.45. He'll look to right the ship Monday against the Twins.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Bailed out by offense Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss despite strong start against Orioles•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Fans eight in Friday's win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Scheduled to start Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Getting knocked around in spring•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will make spring debut Friday•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...