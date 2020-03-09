Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Continues dominant spring
Tanaka fired 3.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 1-0 exhibition win over the Braves, striking out four while allowing one hit and issuing one walk.
Dansby Swanson's out-out single in the top of the first was the only damage the Braves could muster against Tanaka, who has been untouchable this spring. Through three outings, Tanaka has allowed only two runs on three hits over 8.2 innings while posting a gaudy 11:0 K:BB. With James Paxton (back) set to open the season on the injured list, Tanaka looks primed to head into Opening Day as the Yankees' No. 2 starter behind ace Gerrit Cole.
