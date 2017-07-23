Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Continues to give up home runs
Tanaka gave up four runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out six in six innings Saturday in Seattle.
He continues to give up home runs at an alarming rate, serving up a pair of long balls in this one, which gives him 26 home runs allowed over 115.2 innings this season. Not only does this represent a new career-worst mark for Tanaka, but to put it in perspective, he gave up 22 home runs in 199.2 innings last year and gave up 25 home runs in 154 innings in 2015. If he can just cut back on the round-trippers, the rest of the package appears to be there for Tanaka. His next start comes Friday at home against the Rays.
