Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Could miss just 10 days
Manager Joe Girardi said Tanaka has no structural damage to his shoulder and was simply placed on the DL as a result of fatigue, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Fantasy owners can breathe a sigh of relief this isn't anything more serious for the right-hander, who lasted just four innings in his last outing against the Blue Jays. Tanaka won't throw at all over the next five days and will miss a couple starts while he rests his tired pitching arm, putting him in line to return sometime when the Yankees face the Tigers between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24. Brian Mitchell and Luis Cessa are options to temporarily replace him in the rotation.
