Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Cruises to 11th win

Tanaka (11-8) picked up the win against the Angels on Thursday, giving up one earned run on four hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking none as the Yankees prevailed 9-1.

Tanaka had given up eight runs over nine innings in his last two starts coming into the contest, but he bounced back with a sharp effort against the Angels and cruised to his 11th win of the season. It was good to see from the right-hander, who has had an erratic campaign overall, with his 4.47 ERA across 179 innings representing a substantially higher number than his career mark of 3.77.