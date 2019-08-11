Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Cruises to eighth victory

Tanaka (8-6) picked up the win after allowing three hits and striking out four over eight scoreless innings Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Tanaka pounded the strike zone in Sunday's matchup, firing 66 of 94 pitches for strikes before being lifted with a 1-0 lead. The 30-year-old right-hander was able to bounce back from a poor showing his last time out, surrendering five runs on 10 hits against the Orioles (5.1 innings). Following his most recent outing, Tanaka owns a 4.64 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 114:34 K:BB over 137.2 frames.