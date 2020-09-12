Tanaka (2-2) picked up the win in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits over five innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The red-hot DJ Stewart took him deep in the first inning, but otherwise Tanaka was firmly in control, tossing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes. The veteran righty will carry a 3.16 ERA and 34:5 K:BB through 37 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Blue Jays.