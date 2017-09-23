Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Crushed for seven earned runs in Friday defeat

Tanaka (12-12) allowed eight runs, seven of which were earned, on six hits and three walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Blue Jays.he's returned

Tanaka went into the sixth inning with a 4-1 deficit before giving up a grand slam to put the game out of reach, leading to his 12th defeat of the campaign. He's allowed seven earned runs in two of his last three starts, and although he has excellent upside, his recent downside presents significant risk to fantasy managers during the most important time of the season. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Rays.