Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Dazzles in three-hit shutout
Tanaka (8-2) tossed a three-hit shutout Tuesday in Tampa Bay, walking one and striking out nine.
He retired the first 12 batters before C.J. Cron singled leading off the fifth. Tanaka now has a 6-0 record on the road this season. This was his sixth major-league complete game and third career shutout. His next start will come Sunday against the Royals.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses quality outing•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles in return from DL•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Brought off DL•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will start Tuesday in Baltimore•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Works five innings in rehab start•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Expects to need just one rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...