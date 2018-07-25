Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Dazzles in three-hit shutout

Tanaka (8-2) tossed a three-hit shutout Tuesday in Tampa Bay, walking one and striking out nine.

He retired the first 12 batters before C.J. Cron singled leading off the fifth. Tanaka now has a 6-0 record on the road this season. This was his sixth major-league complete game and third career shutout. His next start will come Sunday against the Royals.

